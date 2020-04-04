All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 858 Hickory Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
858 Hickory Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

858 Hickory Court

858 Hickory Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

858 Hickory Court, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
858 Hickory Court Available 05/01/20 *Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in Imperial Beach!* COMING SOON - 3 Bedrooms
2 Bath
Huge backyard
Storage shed
Laundry in unit
Pet friendly
1 Car garage + drive way space

*Carpet has been replaced with wood*
*Home is currently going under work, so the most current photos are unavailable*

Please "Apply now" & submit a FREE application if you'd like to view this property, & you will be contacted by an agent shortly. (We do NOT run credit until we have spoken to do so)

(RLNE5621598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Hickory Court have any available units?
858 Hickory Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 858 Hickory Court have?
Some of 858 Hickory Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Hickory Court currently offering any rent specials?
858 Hickory Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Hickory Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 858 Hickory Court is pet friendly.
Does 858 Hickory Court offer parking?
Yes, 858 Hickory Court offers parking.
Does 858 Hickory Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Hickory Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Hickory Court have a pool?
No, 858 Hickory Court does not have a pool.
Does 858 Hickory Court have accessible units?
No, 858 Hickory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Hickory Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 858 Hickory Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 858 Hickory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 858 Hickory Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College