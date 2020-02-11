All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 832 10th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
832 10th St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

832 10th St.

832 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

832 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 10th St. have any available units?
832 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 832 10th St. have?
Some of 832 10th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
832 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 832 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 832 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 832 10th St. offers parking.
Does 832 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 10th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 10th St. have a pool?
No, 832 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 832 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 832 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 832 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 10th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College