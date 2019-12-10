Rent Calculator
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 830 10th St..
830 10th St.
830 10th St.
830 10th Street
·
Location
830 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 10th St. have any available units?
830 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 830 10th St. have?
Some of 830 10th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 830 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
830 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 830 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 830 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 830 10th St. offers parking.
Does 830 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 10th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 10th St. have a pool?
No, 830 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 830 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 830 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 10th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
