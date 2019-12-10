All apartments in Imperial Beach
830 10th St.
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

830 10th St.

830 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

830 10th Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 10th St. have any available units?
830 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 830 10th St. have?
Some of 830 10th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
830 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 830 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 830 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 830 10th St. offers parking.
Does 830 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 10th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 10th St. have a pool?
No, 830 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 830 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 830 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 830 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 10th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
