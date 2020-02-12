All apartments in Imperial Beach
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

790 Donax Ave

790 Donax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

790 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 1 bathroom home in Imperial Beach - 3 bedrooms house for rent in Imperial Beach.

Available by February 1st 2020

Please call (619) 425-4295 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5177240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Donax Ave have any available units?
790 Donax Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 790 Donax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
790 Donax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Donax Ave pet-friendly?
No, 790 Donax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 790 Donax Ave offer parking?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not offer parking.
Does 790 Donax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Donax Ave have a pool?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not have a pool.
Does 790 Donax Ave have accessible units?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Donax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Donax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Donax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
