Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

589 Bonito Ave.

589 Bonito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

589 Bonito Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New On The Market in Imperial Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! Don't Miss Out! - Spacious living in Imperial Beach, large living room and dining room that flows to the kitchen with many upgrades including stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen you have easy access to the expansive yard for entertaining guests. The 4 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size or roommate situation. Beautiful upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Just a short stroll away to the beach and all that Imperial beach has to offer. Don't Miss out, summer is right around the corner!

(RLNE4560948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 Bonito Ave. have any available units?
589 Bonito Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 589 Bonito Ave. have?
Some of 589 Bonito Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 Bonito Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
589 Bonito Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 Bonito Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 589 Bonito Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. offer parking?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. have a pool?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. have accessible units?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 589 Bonito Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 589 Bonito Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
