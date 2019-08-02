589 Bonito Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New On The Market in Imperial Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! Don't Miss Out! - Spacious living in Imperial Beach, large living room and dining room that flows to the kitchen with many upgrades including stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen you have easy access to the expansive yard for entertaining guests. The 4 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size or roommate situation. Beautiful upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. Just a short stroll away to the beach and all that Imperial beach has to offer. Don't Miss out, summer is right around the corner!



(RLNE4560948)