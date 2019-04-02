524 Heron Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool playground hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool hot tub pet friendly

Looking for a new home with an abundance of natural light? - Fall in love with this brand new, energy-efficient townhome featuring 3 bedroom 3 full bath plus a family room/loft! Located alongside the bay by Silver Strand with convenient access to Hwy 75 making this the closest community to Coronado!

Fully furnished former model end unit features an open and modern floorplan with gorgeous upgrades and top of the line furnishings throughout. Take a dip in the pool right outside your front door and enjoy the community amenities including pool, spa, playground & walking trails with great views of the San Diego Bay! Long term rental, available now, call today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4730565)