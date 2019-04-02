All apartments in Imperial Beach
524 Heron Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

524 Heron Lane

524 Heron Ln · No Longer Available
Location

524 Heron Ln, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Looking for a new home with an abundance of natural light? - Fall in love with this brand new, energy-efficient townhome featuring 3 bedroom 3 full bath plus a family room/loft! Located alongside the bay by Silver Strand with convenient access to Hwy 75 making this the closest community to Coronado!
Fully furnished former model end unit features an open and modern floorplan with gorgeous upgrades and top of the line furnishings throughout. Take a dip in the pool right outside your front door and enjoy the community amenities including pool, spa, playground & walking trails with great views of the San Diego Bay! Long term rental, available now, call today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4730565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Heron Lane have any available units?
524 Heron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 524 Heron Lane have?
Some of 524 Heron Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
524 Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Heron Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Heron Lane is pet friendly.
Does 524 Heron Lane offer parking?
No, 524 Heron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 524 Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Heron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Heron Lane have a pool?
Yes, 524 Heron Lane has a pool.
Does 524 Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 524 Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Heron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
