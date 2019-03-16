Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C
284 Imperial Beach Boulevard
·
No Longer Available

Location
284 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 br, 1ba, in Imperial Beach - 2br, 1ba, Top floor, one block form the ocean! Facing the estuary. No Pets.
(RLNE4497683)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have any available units?
284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C currently offering any rent specials?
284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C pet-friendly?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C offer parking?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not offer parking.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have a pool?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not have a pool.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have accessible units?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 284 Imperial Beach Blvd #C does not have units with air conditioning.
