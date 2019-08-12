All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
277 Ebony
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

277 Ebony

277 Ebony Ave · No Longer Available
Imperial Beach
Location

277 Ebony Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Condo with rooftop deck 2 blocks from the beach - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage with laundry room . This is an alley access but completely separate from front Condo. Large rooms- apprx 1800 feet of living space with nice kitchen and large living room has fireplace. Master bedroom suite is big and has walk in closet. Great 360 views from rooftop deck and there is another deck off living room. You can see the estuary and the ocean ! New carpet and paint in this elegant Condo. Call Pam 619 423-6001 to see.

(RLNE5073127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Ebony have any available units?
277 Ebony doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 277 Ebony have?
Some of 277 Ebony's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Ebony currently offering any rent specials?
277 Ebony is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Ebony pet-friendly?
No, 277 Ebony is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 277 Ebony offer parking?
Yes, 277 Ebony offers parking.
Does 277 Ebony have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Ebony does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Ebony have a pool?
No, 277 Ebony does not have a pool.
Does 277 Ebony have accessible units?
No, 277 Ebony does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Ebony have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Ebony does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Ebony have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Ebony does not have units with air conditioning.
