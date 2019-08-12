Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large Condo with rooftop deck 2 blocks from the beach - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage with laundry room . This is an alley access but completely separate from front Condo. Large rooms- apprx 1800 feet of living space with nice kitchen and large living room has fireplace. Master bedroom suite is big and has walk in closet. Great 360 views from rooftop deck and there is another deck off living room. You can see the estuary and the ocean ! New carpet and paint in this elegant Condo. Call Pam 619 423-6001 to see.



(RLNE5073127)