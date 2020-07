Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

little house close to beach - Small 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath house with 1 car garage 1 block to the beach. Located across from Camp surf in quiet neighborhood this little house has the perfect location,close to Military bases, downtown San Diego and 20 min from the airport.Has old brick fireplace which is decorative only and nice back yard.

Call Pam at spirit Realty to see 619 423-6001



(RLNE4655594)