Imperial Beach, CA
1472 Grove Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1472 Grove Ave

1472 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1472 Grove Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom duplex with garage in Imperial Beach! - Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Imperial Beach! This home features a private front yard, a detached one car garage plus additional off street parking in your driveway. Travertine tile flooring! Washer dryer hook ups in the unit. Great location close to NOLF Imperial Beach, navy bases in Coronado/Silver Strand or easy access to the 5 and 905 freeways. Sorry no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Grove Ave have any available units?
1472 Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1472 Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Grove Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1472 Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Grove Ave does offer parking.
Does 1472 Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 1472 Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1472 Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1472 Grove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
