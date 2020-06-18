1472 Grove Ave

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom duplex with garage in Imperial Beach! - Don't miss out on this great 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in Imperial Beach! This home features a private front yard, a detached one car garage plus additional off street parking in your driveway. Travertine tile flooring! Washer dryer hook ups in the unit. Great location close to NOLF Imperial Beach, navy bases in Coronado/Silver Strand or easy access to the 5 and 905 freeways. Sorry no pets. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Pets Allowed



