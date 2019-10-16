129 Daisy Avenue

Amenities
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher), granite counter tops. This unit is only steps from the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants!
DRE 01197438
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available NOW
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
