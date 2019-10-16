All apartments in Imperial Beach
129 Daisy Avenue

129 Daisy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

129 Daisy Ave, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT*** Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher), granite counter tops. This unit is only steps from the beach, parks, shops, and restaurants!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available NOW

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Daisy Avenue have any available units?
129 Daisy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 129 Daisy Avenue have?
Some of 129 Daisy Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Daisy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Daisy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Daisy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 Daisy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue offer parking?
No, 129 Daisy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Daisy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 Daisy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 Daisy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Daisy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Daisy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Daisy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

