1228 7th Street

3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops. Comes with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer and outside gas BBQ. Has a one car garage (with easy roll up door), front yard and back yard with a beautiful landscaping, fruit trees , grape vines and garden beds plumbed to the irrigation system, patio for sitting,relaxing and bbq'ing. The location is ideal, tucked away for quiet peaceful living, shopping, transit routes, schools (Elementary, Middle and High School) and most of all just blocks to the Ocean and the bustling Seacoast Drive business district where you'll find new eateries and shops, the Farmer's Market, IB Pier and Pier Plaza and community events all year round, also Tijuana Estuary Reserve, bird watching tours and hike . One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



