Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1228 7th Street

1228 7th St · (619) 423-2444
Location

1228 7th St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 7th Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3BR/1.5BA HOUSE - AVAILABLE NOW - Bright, clean, charming house with 3 Bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 Baths, shiny refinished wood flooring, brand new paint inside and out, new appliances, cabinets and designer counter tops. Comes with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, washer/dryer and outside gas BBQ. Has a one car garage (with easy roll up door), front yard and back yard with a beautiful landscaping, fruit trees , grape vines and garden beds plumbed to the irrigation system, patio for sitting,relaxing and bbq'ing. The location is ideal, tucked away for quiet peaceful living, shopping, transit routes, schools (Elementary, Middle and High School) and most of all just blocks to the Ocean and the bustling Seacoast Drive business district where you'll find new eateries and shops, the Farmer's Market, IB Pier and Pier Plaza and community events all year round, also Tijuana Estuary Reserve, bird watching tours and hike . One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer. NO PETS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5454701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 7th Street have any available units?
1228 7th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1228 7th Street have?
Some of 1228 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1228 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1228 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1228 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1228 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 1228 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1228 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1228 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1228 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
