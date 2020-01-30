1179 Florida St

Amenities
Large 3bd/2ba Detached House with Garage and AC! - Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Great Neighborhood!
Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
New Flooring Throughout
Vaulted Tall Ceilings
Ceiling Fans in Every Room
Gas Fireplace
Upgraded Bathrooms
Awesome Backyard Area with Custom Gazebo and Tiki Torches
2 Car Garage
Washer/ Dryer
Large Driveway
Located in very nice neighborhood. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants. Easy access to 5 Freeway, and 75.
This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Group Realty
Call/ Text Kaden to View (858) 784-1629
