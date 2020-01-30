All apartments in Imperial Beach
1179 Florida St

1179 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1179 Florida Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3bd/2ba Detached House with Garage and AC! - Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Great Neighborhood!

Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances

New Flooring Throughout
Vaulted Tall Ceilings
Ceiling Fans in Every Room

Gas Fireplace
Upgraded Bathrooms

Awesome Backyard Area with Custom Gazebo and Tiki Torches
2 Car Garage
Washer/ Dryer
Large Driveway

Located in very nice neighborhood. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants. Easy access to 5 Freeway, and 75.

This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Group Realty
Call/ Text Kaden to View (858) 784-1629

(RLNE5388498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1179 Florida St have any available units?
1179 Florida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1179 Florida St have?
Some of 1179 Florida St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1179 Florida St currently offering any rent specials?
1179 Florida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1179 Florida St pet-friendly?
No, 1179 Florida St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1179 Florida St offer parking?
Yes, 1179 Florida St offers parking.
Does 1179 Florida St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1179 Florida St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1179 Florida St have a pool?
No, 1179 Florida St does not have a pool.
Does 1179 Florida St have accessible units?
No, 1179 Florida St does not have accessible units.
Does 1179 Florida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1179 Florida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1179 Florida St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1179 Florida St has units with air conditioning.

