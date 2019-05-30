All apartments in Imperial Beach
1166 Ivy Ln
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

1166 Ivy Ln

1166 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Ivy Lane, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Ivy Ln have any available units?
1166 Ivy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1166 Ivy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Ivy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Ivy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln offer parking?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln have a pool?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln have accessible units?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Ivy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Ivy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
