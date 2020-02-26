1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D

Amenities

2BR/1BA Remodeled Condo in Imperial Beach w/Parking - This gorgeous 2 bedroom Remodeled condo is located just blocks away from the beach. Walk into the open and bright living room next to the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own large, private front patio, washer and dryer in unit, high vaulted ceilings, and upgraded fixtures in the bathroom. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.



Non-Smoking Property

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

No Pets Allowed

On-Site Manager Present



Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. The owner requires renters' insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.

