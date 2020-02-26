All apartments in Imperial Beach
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D

1050 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Georgia Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR/1BA Remodeled Condo in Imperial Beach w/Parking - This gorgeous 2 bedroom Remodeled condo is located just blocks away from the beach. Walk into the open and bright living room next to the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your own large, private front patio, washer and dryer in unit, high vaulted ceilings, and upgraded fixtures in the bathroom. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.

CALL OLIVER 619-715-5459 FOR MORE INFORMATION. APPLY ONLINE WWW.JDPROPMGMT.COM

**PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY J&D MANAGEMENT - APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.JDPROPMGMT.COM**

Non-Smoking Property
625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
No Pets Allowed
On-Site Manager Present

Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. The owner requires renters' insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full-service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 619-715-5459 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have any available units?
1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have?
Some of 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D currently offering any rent specials?
1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D pet-friendly?
No, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D offer parking?
Yes, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D offers parking.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have a pool?
No, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D does not have a pool.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have accessible units?
No, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 GEORGIA STREET, #D does not have units with air conditioning.

