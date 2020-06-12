/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hesperia, CA
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.
Results within 5 miles of Hesperia
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
West City
1 Unit Available
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
1 Unit Available
177 Dart Canyon Road
177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Hesperia
1 Unit Available
13992 Irving Ln
13992 Irving Lane, Lytle Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Cabin by the Creek - Property Id: 291582 Quaint furnished cabin at the end of the lane. Once you're there you feel like you are so secluded but you're in a beautiful neighborhood with great people so you feel safe.
1 Unit Available
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.
Arrowhead Farms
1 Unit Available
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment for rent in San Bernardino! Don't wait! This spacious downstairs unit features and upgraded kitchen with lots of granite countertops and cabinet
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
