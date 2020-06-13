Apartment List
/
CA
/
hesperia
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:48 AM

49 Apartments for rent in Hesperia, CA with garage

Hesperia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14171 Dry Creek Street
14171 Dry Creek Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2538 sqft
Beautiful two story home with 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathrooms. One Bedroom and One full bathroom downstairs. Big size loft upstairs. Ceiling Fans Everywhere. Fire Place in Family Room. Close to the FWY and all shopping centers and Schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
16416 Chestnut Street
16416 Chestnut Street, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Hesperia. It has been freshly rehabbed, is clean and ready to rent. There's new wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms with tile everywhere else.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
11819 6th St.
11819 6th Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1248 sqft
Very cute and affordable 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home on a large lot in Hesperia. This property is conveniently located near many shopping centers and is a short drive to the freeway, making it commuter friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
10184 Jennifer Ave.
10184 Jennifer Ave, Hesperia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,810
2502 sqft
Must See! Very spacious 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home with a loft! This property is conveniently located in close proximity to many shopping centers and the 15 freeway, making it commuter friendly! Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9219 Canyon View Ave
9219 Canyon View Ave, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Renovated!! - Property Id: 235173 This home has been completely renovated from New Carpeting! New Flooring! New Landscaping, New Samsung Appliances, New refrigerator, New Stove, New Dishwasher, New Washer- Dryer, New Microwave,

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
13203 Hollister Street
13203 Hollister Street, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2560 sqft
This is a Spacious two story home,Big size of Family room with 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms and plus 1 Den.Very close to schools and shopping center. Master suite has garden tub and shower and large walk-in closet, covered patio.
Results within 1 mile of Hesperia

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12474 1st Avenue
12474 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
Senior Only Community: please do not cawll. if you are interested you may view the property on Sunday June 7th from 1-3 PM. Must have Good Credit. Must be at least 55 years old

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12730 1st. Avenue
12730 1st Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1519 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home within 1,519 sq. ft. of gracious living space. Huge 10,727 sq. ft. corner lot is completely fenced. Quiet safe family neighborhood located near Award Winning Lomita Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Hesperia

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13504 Havasu Road
13504 Havasu Road, Apple Valley, CA
Studio
$1,600
1902 sqft
Walking distance to Rio Vista Elementary School.Nice and cozy 3br,2ba house for rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12303 Sunglow Court
12303 Sunglow Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2295 sqft
2 Living rooms, Kitchen, nice attached microwave and stove and good air-conditioner. Nice walls and home in nice and working conditions. Carpets are maintained good. $500 off the 1st month rent.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West City
1 Unit Available
14886 Shetland Court
14886 Shetland Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2260 sqft
Nice 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2&1/2 baths. huge backyard,3 car garage, family room & living room, great location .

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West City
1 Unit Available
14966 Paseo Verde Place
14966 Paseo Verde Pl, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1974 sqft
**RENT JUST LOWERED BY $200** Beautiful brand new home that has never been lived in! wood faux blinds, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, double side sink in both master bathrooms, pull out kitchen faucet, new everything! this

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West City
1 Unit Available
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
12892 Dos Palmas Road
12892 Dos Palmas Road, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2677 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bath corner house in desirable area of Victorville close to shopping, schools and parks.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West City
1 Unit Available
13710 Colorado Lane
13710 Colorado Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2490 sqft
New carpet and new paint. Large Living room, eat in Kitchen, downstairs bedroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
20816 Yucca Loma Road
20816 Yucca Loma Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1771 sqft
This home just went through a full rehab and is probably better than now than it was when it was new! New interior paint, new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities, new blinds, new, new new! The kitchen was remodeled

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13458 Cuyamaca Rd
13458 Cuyamaca Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
3 BEDROOM DESERT KNOLLS HOME WITH SOLAR!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Desert Knolls area in Apple Valley. Beautifully updated interior with newer paint, laminate flooring, and carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spring Valley Lake
1 Unit Available
12970 Rain Shadow Rd
12970 Rain Shadow Road, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2740 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SPRING VALLEY LAKE HOME - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath Spring Valley Lake home with 2 car garage. Nicely landscaped on a corner lot. Two story home with new wood-look flooring in living room/dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hesperia, CA

Hesperia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hesperia 2 BedroomsHesperia 3 BedroomsHesperia Apartments with Balcony
Hesperia Apartments with GarageHesperia Apartments with Parking
Hesperia Dog Friendly ApartmentsHesperia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA
Walnut, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside