Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:21 PM

404 Hermosa Avenue

404 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SUMMER IS CALLING! TOP FLOOR CONDO IN 10 UNIT COMPLEX. Sweeping views, Owner just finished remodeling, New flooring, Bathroom remodeled with quartz counter, and new vanity and more, Fresh paint, ceiling cottage cheese removed, updated light fixtures, Blinds, and closet doors+. Kitchen is open and living room is large and boasts ocean and city light views. HOA pays water and sewer, so all tenant will need to pay is phone/cable/tv, and electric.
Complex has 10 units, 5 in each building. Underground Parking, 1 space. Building is Electric. Don't miss this, it's a great value in Hermos Beach. Where will you find something in Sand section

Tenant/Tenants agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
404 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 404 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 404 Hermosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 404 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 404 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Hermosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
