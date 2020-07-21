404 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SUMMER IS CALLING! TOP FLOOR CONDO IN 10 UNIT COMPLEX. Sweeping views, Owner just finished remodeling, New flooring, Bathroom remodeled with quartz counter, and new vanity and more, Fresh paint, ceiling cottage cheese removed, updated light fixtures, Blinds, and closet doors+. Kitchen is open and living room is large and boasts ocean and city light views. HOA pays water and sewer, so all tenant will need to pay is phone/cable/tv, and electric.

Complex has 10 units, 5 in each building. Underground Parking, 1 space. Building is Electric. Don't miss this, it's a great value in Hermos Beach. Where will you find something in Sand section



Tenant/Tenants agent to verify all information.