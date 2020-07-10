All apartments in Hermosa Beach
845 17th St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

845 17th St

845 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

845 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2-Story Hermosa Beach Gem - Ocean Views! - Property Id: 71485

This beach house is full of charm - and ocean views from almost every room! In the perfect location in the Hermosa Hills, it's a few minutes on foot to Pier Ave, downtown Hermosa and the beach. The long driveway parks up to 3 cars, runs alongside a front lawn with mature trees, and leads to a small porch area (ocean view) covered by the upstairs deck. On the first floor you'll find one bedroom with extra storage space, the living room (ocean view), newly renovated kitchen (ocean view) including new stove, cabinets, countertops, sink and dishwasher, powder room and large laundry/storage room with washer and dryer. Living room and bedroom have hardwood floors. Take the stairs up to the full bathroom (ocean view), 2nd bedroom (ocean view), and balcony deck (ocean view). There is nothing not to love about this Hermosa classic!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71485
Property Id 71485

(RLNE5821652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 17th St have any available units?
845 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 17th St have?
Some of 845 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
845 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 845 17th St offer parking?
No, 845 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 845 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 17th St have a pool?
No, 845 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 845 17th St have accessible units?
No, 845 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 845 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 17th St has units with dishwashers.

