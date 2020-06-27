840 17th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

JUST CHARMING!! This cute house offers hardwood floors throughout, high wood beam ceilings, a cozy brick fireplace, a separate den or office can be used as a third bedroom, washer/dryer hook-ups, private patio and yard, 1 car garage, close to shops and restaurants and not far from the beach!!

JUST CHARMING!! This cute house offers hardwood floors throughout, high wood beam ceilings, a cozy brick fireplace, a separate den or office can be used as a third bedroom, washer/dryer hook-ups, private patio and yard, 1 car garage, close to shops and restaurants and not far from the beach!!