All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 818 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
818 4th Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

818 4th Street

818 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

818 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Welcome home to this gorgeous newer construction home, less than 1 mile from the water in Hermosa Beach. Built in 2009, the residence features an open layout and high quality finishes throughout the 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walking through the impressive arched front door reveals real hardwood floors and soaring ceilings in the living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. On the second floor, each bedroom features ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a balcony and luxurious bathroom en-suite featuring a deep soaking tub and standing shower. There is parking for 2 cars on the driveway as well as additional storage on the property. Convenient to Hermosa Beach Pier, Whole Foods, Bi-Centennial Park, and 24 Hour Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 4th Street have any available units?
818 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 4th Street have?
Some of 818 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 818 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 818 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 818 4th Street offers parking.
Does 818 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 4th Street have a pool?
No, 818 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 818 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles