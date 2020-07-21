818 4th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous newer construction home, less than 1 mile from the water in Hermosa Beach. Built in 2009, the residence features an open layout and high quality finishes throughout the 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Walking through the impressive arched front door reveals real hardwood floors and soaring ceilings in the living room. The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. On the second floor, each bedroom features ceiling fans and vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a balcony and luxurious bathroom en-suite featuring a deep soaking tub and standing shower. There is parking for 2 cars on the driveway as well as additional storage on the property. Convenient to Hermosa Beach Pier, Whole Foods, Bi-Centennial Park, and 24 Hour Fitness.