814 Monterey Boulevard

Furnished Short or Long term luxury modern home with Restoration Hardware furnishings and amenities. Featured in South Bay magazine this property is located in Hermosa Beach within walking distance of all the shops, restaurants and Hermosa Beach pier. The house is a Contemporary Modern, wired for state of the art sound, security plus smart home w A/C. Third floor has a 270 degree view from the large Nana Wall of glass windows that overlook a beautiful indoor/ outdoor great room space overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Spectacular views from the rooftop deck with lounge seating, dining table and chairs plus BBQ. The kitchen has Viking stainless steel appliances. The living area on the third floor includes a RH sofa and 2 Barcelona leather chairs plus flat screen TV. There is an office/family room with RH sofa, Flat screen TV, coffee table and desk plus 3/4 bath. The second floor has a Master Suite with a view of the Pacific with king size bed, flat screen television plus full bath with Steam Shower. Step down another level to second bedroom with large bedroom and queen bed plus flat screen TV. There is a full bathroom with tub on this floor. There is an additional bedroom with queen bed, flat screen TV on this floor. Washer and dryer Parking for 6 cars! Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633