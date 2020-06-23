All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

814 Monterey Boulevard

814 Monterey Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

814 Monterey Boulevard, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Furnished Short or Long term luxury modern home with Restoration Hardware furnishings and amenities. Featured in South Bay magazine this property is located in Hermosa Beach within walking distance of all the shops, restaurants and Hermosa Beach pier. The house is a Contemporary Modern, wired for state of the art sound, security plus smart home w A/C. Third floor has a 270 degree view from the large Nana Wall of glass windows that overlook a beautiful indoor/ outdoor great room space overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Spectacular views from the rooftop deck with lounge seating, dining table and chairs plus BBQ. The kitchen has Viking stainless steel appliances. The living area on the third floor includes a RH sofa and 2 Barcelona leather chairs plus flat screen TV. There is an office/family room with RH sofa, Flat screen TV, coffee table and desk plus 3/4 bath. The second floor has a Master Suite with a view of the Pacific with king size bed, flat screen television plus full bath with Steam Shower. Step down another level to second bedroom with large bedroom and queen bed plus flat screen TV. There is a full bathroom with tub on this floor. There is an additional bedroom with queen bed, flat screen TV on this floor. Washer and dryer Parking for 6 cars! Coastal Vacation Estates and Coastal Estates and Investments Willie Baronet 310-801-0633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Monterey Boulevard have any available units?
814 Monterey Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Monterey Boulevard have?
Some of 814 Monterey Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Monterey Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
814 Monterey Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Monterey Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 814 Monterey Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 814 Monterey Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 814 Monterey Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 814 Monterey Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Monterey Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Monterey Boulevard have a pool?
No, 814 Monterey Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 814 Monterey Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 814 Monterey Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Monterey Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Monterey Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
