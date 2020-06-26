All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

76 16th Street

76 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

76 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Bright and spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath walkstreet front unit with bonus office/den in the coveted Hermosa Beach Sand section. All three bedrooms are located on the main level, including the Master Suite with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find a spacious and sunlit open concept living area adorned with wood beam ceilings as well as custom built-ins and a half bath. A large front patio allows for seamless indoor to outdoor entertaining. Ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, and french doors add to the many amenities of this property. Walking distance to the beach and downtown Hermosa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 16th Street have any available units?
76 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 16th Street have?
Some of 76 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
76 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 76 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 76 16th Street offer parking?
No, 76 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 76 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 16th Street have a pool?
No, 76 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 76 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 76 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
