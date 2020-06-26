76 16th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Bright and spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath walkstreet front unit with bonus office/den in the coveted Hermosa Beach Sand section. All three bedrooms are located on the main level, including the Master Suite with walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Upstairs, you will find a spacious and sunlit open concept living area adorned with wood beam ceilings as well as custom built-ins and a half bath. A large front patio allows for seamless indoor to outdoor entertaining. Ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, and french doors add to the many amenities of this property. Walking distance to the beach and downtown Hermosa.