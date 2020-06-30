717 Longfellow Avenue

Amenities

This is the one! Completely remodeled inside and out – this spectacular property is filled with designer finishes. Enjoy your morning coffee on the oversized deck taking in the ocean views. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining – everyone will gather in the living room underneath the beautiful beams. The cook’s kitchen will inspire anyone to cook with stainless steel appliances that glisten underneath fabulous lighting surrounded by quartz countertops and ample storage in cabinets. Open up the dutch door in the living room and catch a glimpse of the sunset while you take in the ocean breeze. The master bedroom features a gorgeous ensuite. Through a barn door and spacious walk-in closet is a space you will treasure your mornings getting ready - beautiful tile flooring and dual sinks highlight the large walk-in shower with decorative tile accents. A second bedroom and full bathroom are across the hall. Located west of PCH this desirable block of Hermosa is close proximity to shops, restaurants and the beach while offering street parking for guests that is hard to find in other areas of the beach cities. Park a car in the garage, and have room for another on the driveway behind it. What are you waiting for?