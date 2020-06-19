624 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Want to live at the beach! Completely detached, private townhome! Built in 1997, this three bedroom, two and a half bath home is a few blocks from the beach and has views of the city from it’s much sought after roof top deck. Features include bamboo hardwood floors, first floor family room with vaulted ceiling giving it lots of height and light, this bright and open space accesses a private patio with mature landscaping. Second floor features living room and kitchen with all the appliances included, plus recessed lighting. Third floor encompasses the master suite as well as the other two bedrooms, all carpeted and yes, access to the roof top deck. Two baths and laundry area, washer and dryer included also located on the bedroom level as well.This home also has a 2 - car direct access garage with a great finished floor and storage.