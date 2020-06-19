All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

624 4th Street

624 4th Street · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

624 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Want to live at the beach! Completely detached, private townhome! Built in 1997, this three bedroom, two and a half bath home is a few blocks from the beach and has views of the city from it’s much sought after roof top deck. Features include bamboo hardwood floors, first floor family room with vaulted ceiling giving it lots of height and light, this bright and open space accesses a private patio with mature landscaping. Second floor features living room and kitchen with all the appliances included, plus recessed lighting. Third floor encompasses the master suite as well as the other two bedrooms, all carpeted and yes, access to the roof top deck. Two baths and laundry area, washer and dryer included also located on the bedroom level as well.This home also has a 2 - car direct access garage with a great finished floor and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 4th Street have any available units?
624 4th Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 4th Street have?
Some of 624 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 624 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 624 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 624 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 624 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 4th Street have a pool?
No, 624 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 624 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
