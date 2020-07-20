All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 620 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
620 6th Street
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

620 6th Street

620 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

620 6th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tastefully renovated Exceptional 4 Bedroom, 2.50 Bath, Rear Unit Townhome!! Bright and Inviting formal living room which includes a stone fireplace and access to an entertainers dream patio!! Light and Airy formal dining room with fun and functional wet bar that also has access to the outdoor patio!! Updated kitchen with all the amenities, Center Island adjacent to fam-room and another dining area. The second level consists of a generous Master En Suite with 3 additional bedrooms including ample closets and sizeable bathroom. The lower level includes a large laundry room, a fantastic Bonus Room that is currently utilized as an In-Home Gym and an attached 2 Car Garage. Centrally located with easy access to everything; The Strand, the beach, restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, gyms, the greenbelt and the Hermosa Beach Pier!! Dont miss this opportunity to lease this wonderful Hermosa Beach home!! A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 6th Street have any available units?
620 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 6th Street have?
Some of 620 6th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 620 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 6th Street offers parking.
Does 620 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 6th Street have a pool?
No, 620 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 620 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles