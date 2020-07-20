620 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Tastefully renovated Exceptional 4 Bedroom, 2.50 Bath, Rear Unit Townhome!! Bright and Inviting formal living room which includes a stone fireplace and access to an entertainers dream patio!! Light and Airy formal dining room with fun and functional wet bar that also has access to the outdoor patio!! Updated kitchen with all the amenities, Center Island adjacent to fam-room and another dining area. The second level consists of a generous Master En Suite with 3 additional bedrooms including ample closets and sizeable bathroom. The lower level includes a large laundry room, a fantastic Bonus Room that is currently utilized as an In-Home Gym and an attached 2 Car Garage. Centrally located with easy access to everything; The Strand, the beach, restaurants, shopping, schools, parks, gyms, the greenbelt and the Hermosa Beach Pier!! Dont miss this opportunity to lease this wonderful Hermosa Beach home!! A