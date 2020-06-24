Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

610 Boundary Place Available 06/01/20 NEWLY BUILT, LUXURIOUS & MODERN, 2920 SQ FT HOME W/ HIGH END DETAILS, AMAZING DECK/BALCONY SPACE, 2-CAR GARAGE & SPACIOUS ROOMS STEPS TO GREENBELT! - PROPERTY FEATURES

4BR / 3.5BA

Approx. 2920 Sq Ft

2-Car Garage & 3-Stop Elevator

Approx 450 Sq Ft Rooftop Deck w/ Slight Ocean View

Private Patio & Large Balcony/Decks off Living Area & Master

Very Open & Bright Great Room Layout w/ Living, Dining & Kitchen w/ High Ceilings & Large Sliders for Indoor/Outdoor Flow

Large High-End Kitchen w/ Large Island, Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space, Pantry & All Stainless Steel Appliances

Spacious Master w/ Large Walk-In Closet, Private Balcony & Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath

Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets & Luxurious, Hall Bath on 2nd Floor

Large & Private, 4th Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Private Bath & Slider to Private Patio on Bottom Floor

Beautiful Hardwood & Tile Throughout

Spacious Laundry Room w/ W/D

High-End, Designer Details & Materials Throughout

Must See to Appreciate!

Gardener Pd



Nonsmoking & No Pets Only



***AVAILABLE 6/15/20 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



*Note: Some furnishings negotiable at higher rent - TBD



