All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 610 Boundary Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
610 Boundary Place
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

610 Boundary Place

610 Boundary Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

610 Boundary Pl, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
610 Boundary Place Available 06/01/20 NEWLY BUILT, LUXURIOUS & MODERN, 2920 SQ FT HOME W/ HIGH END DETAILS, AMAZING DECK/BALCONY SPACE, 2-CAR GARAGE & SPACIOUS ROOMS STEPS TO GREENBELT! - PROPERTY FEATURES
4BR / 3.5BA
Approx. 2920 Sq Ft
2-Car Garage & 3-Stop Elevator
Approx 450 Sq Ft Rooftop Deck w/ Slight Ocean View
Private Patio & Large Balcony/Decks off Living Area & Master
Very Open & Bright Great Room Layout w/ Living, Dining & Kitchen w/ High Ceilings & Large Sliders for Indoor/Outdoor Flow
Large High-End Kitchen w/ Large Island, Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space, Pantry & All Stainless Steel Appliances
Spacious Master w/ Large Walk-In Closet, Private Balcony & Luxurious, Spa-Like Bath
Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/ Wall Closets & Luxurious, Hall Bath on 2nd Floor
Large & Private, 4th Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet, Private Bath & Slider to Private Patio on Bottom Floor
Beautiful Hardwood & Tile Throughout
Spacious Laundry Room w/ W/D
High-End, Designer Details & Materials Throughout
Must See to Appreciate!
Gardener Pd

Nonsmoking & No Pets Only

***AVAILABLE 6/15/20 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

*Note: Some furnishings negotiable at higher rent - TBD

(RLNE4686821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Boundary Place have any available units?
610 Boundary Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Boundary Place have?
Some of 610 Boundary Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Boundary Place currently offering any rent specials?
610 Boundary Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Boundary Place pet-friendly?
No, 610 Boundary Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 610 Boundary Place offer parking?
Yes, 610 Boundary Place offers parking.
Does 610 Boundary Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Boundary Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Boundary Place have a pool?
No, 610 Boundary Place does not have a pool.
Does 610 Boundary Place have accessible units?
No, 610 Boundary Place does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Boundary Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Boundary Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles