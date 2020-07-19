557 3rd Street

Amenities

Beautiful Executive Lease located on a cul de sac just off the green belt in Hermosa Beach. Built in 2014, with an open, reverse floor plan, this home has incredible features and amenities, including a Chef's kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, double-ovens, wine fridge, bar seating, and separate eat-in area. The open floor plan leads to a separate dining area and living room with beamed, vaulted ceilings, power skylights, and a dramatic wood beam mantle fireplace. The Master suite is also on the second level with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and two baths, plus a third room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or separate family room with a 10' folding door that leads to the private back patio with fire pit. The back gate also opens to a green space/park and there is direct access for the tenant. If that weren't enough, there is an 800 sq ft rooftop deck that includes a built in, outdoor kitchen and tons of space for entertaining. As one more added bonus, there are solar panels equipped to offset electricity costs for the tenant. Pets are allowed.