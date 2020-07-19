All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 557 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
557 3rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

557 3rd Street

557 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

557 3rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Executive Lease located on a cul de sac just off the green belt in Hermosa Beach. Built in 2014, with an open, reverse floor plan, this home has incredible features and amenities, including a Chef's kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, double-ovens, wine fridge, bar seating, and separate eat-in area. The open floor plan leads to a separate dining area and living room with beamed, vaulted ceilings, power skylights, and a dramatic wood beam mantle fireplace. The Master suite is also on the second level with dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. On the first floor there are two bedrooms and two baths, plus a third room that could be used as a 4th bedroom or separate family room with a 10' folding door that leads to the private back patio with fire pit. The back gate also opens to a green space/park and there is direct access for the tenant. If that weren't enough, there is an 800 sq ft rooftop deck that includes a built in, outdoor kitchen and tons of space for entertaining. As one more added bonus, there are solar panels equipped to offset electricity costs for the tenant. Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 3rd Street have any available units?
557 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 557 3rd Street have?
Some of 557 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
557 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 557 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 557 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 557 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 557 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 557 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 557 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 557 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 557 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles