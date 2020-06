Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand. Property has soaring high ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, and is freshly painted with a rooftop deck with Palos Verdes views and a lower deck. It is located at the back of the walk street just steps to the beach and walk to downtown.