431 2nd Street

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled townhome with a community pool! All bedrooms are upstairs. Partially furnished with HDTV and Internet Fios connection. This Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with central island, maple cabinets with Granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Serene view of the green belt and pool from the master bedroom balcony, 3-car attached garage, inside Washer/Dryer. Complex offers a heated Pool & Spa. Just a few blocks distance from the Sand and Hermosa Beach renowned restaurants. Next to the South Park and Green Belt.