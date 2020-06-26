All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 431 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
431 2nd Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

431 2nd Street

431 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

431 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful remodeled townhome with a community pool! All bedrooms are upstairs. Partially furnished with HDTV and Internet Fios connection. This Home boasts gleaming hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with central island, maple cabinets with Granite countertops and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Serene view of the green belt and pool from the master bedroom balcony, 3-car attached garage, inside Washer/Dryer. Complex offers a heated Pool & Spa. Just a few blocks distance from the Sand and Hermosa Beach renowned restaurants. Next to the South Park and Green Belt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 2nd Street have any available units?
431 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 2nd Street have?
Some of 431 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 431 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 431 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 431 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 431 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 431 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 431 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles