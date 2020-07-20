429 24th Street

Amenities

Custom built in 2008 and designed by respected architect Michael Lee, this Spanish style home distinctively blends old Hollywood glamour and modern elements. Located at one of the highest points of the sand section, virtually every room has some type of view, whether it be of the ocean, Catalina Island, Palos Verdes, Manhattan & Hermosa Hill Sections, Hermosa Valley or thoughtfully planned green vegetation. A rarity this close to the beach, the home rests on an oversized 3,905 sq. ft. lot, with a depth of 120’, and features a big, usable play-sized back yard and covered patio. Typical sand section lots are 80’ deep, so this property sets itself apart with a depth of 120’. With multiple decks, balconies, LaCantina retracting doors, skylights and countless solid wood windows and French doors, this home truly “brings the outdoors in” and invites you to live in and enjoy its outdoor spaces for full appreciation of its hilltop location that provides all-day sun, sea breezes and the sound of the surf. The roof deck features 270 degree views. Distinctive finishes include Peruvian walnut hardwood floors, and a beautiful, yet understated combination of surfaces that include soapstone, Carrara marble, glass mosaics and more.