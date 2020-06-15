421 11th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a spacious kitchen. There's an abundance of outdoor space with large decks off the living room and the master bedroom plus the roof top deck with ocean peeks and stunning city views. There are 3 bedrooms on the middle level and the lower level has 4th bedroom, laundry and garage. Entertaining becomes a snap in this home with up to 5 car parking. Close to restaurants, shops, farmers market on Friday's, the beach and Hermosa pier & promenade. Easy beach living! Don't miss this one!



http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4608-574hq9/421-11th-st-hermosa-beach-ca-90254