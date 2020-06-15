All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

421 11th Street

421 11th Street · (310) 541-8271
Location

421 11th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Hermosa Beach Sand section 4 bedroom home with Central AC! This open concept, front unit townhouse has vaulted ceilings on the top floor, stacked stone fireplace in the living room, large dining room, breakfast bar, powder room and a spacious kitchen. There's an abundance of outdoor space with large decks off the living room and the master bedroom plus the roof top deck with ocean peeks and stunning city views. There are 3 bedrooms on the middle level and the lower level has 4th bedroom, laundry and garage. Entertaining becomes a snap in this home with up to 5 car parking. Close to restaurants, shops, farmers market on Friday's, the beach and Hermosa pier & promenade. Easy beach living! Don't miss this one!

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4608-574hq9/421-11th-st-hermosa-beach-ca-90254

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 11th Street have any available units?
421 11th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 11th Street have?
Some of 421 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 421 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 421 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 11th Street have a pool?
No, 421 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 421 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
