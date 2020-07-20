All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 42 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
42 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 15th Street

42 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

42 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Just steps away from the sand with panoramic ocean views! Custom Craftsman townhome is light and bright with high-end features and “Smart Home” technology. This stunning home features an open floor plan, including a gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room with stack stone fireplace. The chef's kitchen includes marble counter tops, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, ice maker, wine fridge and Miele coffee system. Relax in the spa-like master suite with a double-sided stack stone fireplace and serene master bath with pebble stone steam shower, stone flooring, limestone counter tops and an over-sized spa tub. Enjoy the panoramic ocean views and breeze from the spacious rooftop deck -- great for entertaining! Two balconies off the great room and master suite offer ocean and Strand views. Other features include Pella windows, hardwood floors, security system CAT5 wiring, 2-car garage with direct access, plus much more! Open to short-term rentals at $10,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 15th Street have any available units?
42 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 15th Street have?
Some of 42 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 42 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 42 15th Street offers parking.
Does 42 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 15th Street have a pool?
No, 42 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 42 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles