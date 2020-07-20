42 15th Street

Amenities

Just steps away from the sand with panoramic ocean views! Custom Craftsman townhome is light and bright with high-end features and “Smart Home” technology. This stunning home features an open floor plan, including a gourmet kitchen, dining area and great room with stack stone fireplace. The chef's kitchen includes marble counter tops, GE Monogram stainless steel appliances, ice maker, wine fridge and Miele coffee system. Relax in the spa-like master suite with a double-sided stack stone fireplace and serene master bath with pebble stone steam shower, stone flooring, limestone counter tops and an over-sized spa tub. Enjoy the panoramic ocean views and breeze from the spacious rooftop deck -- great for entertaining! Two balconies off the great room and master suite offer ocean and Strand views. Other features include Pella windows, hardwood floors, security system CAT5 wiring, 2-car garage with direct access, plus much more! Open to short-term rentals at $10,000/mo.