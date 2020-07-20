417 Hopkins Avenue

Amenities

Dream Home describes this high end rental with 180 degree ocean views from PV to Malibu and a rare in Hermosa, oversized, tastefully landscaped back yard. Nice floor plan with a huge great room style living room that features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors opening to the incredible ocean views and cool, ocean breezes. The executive master suite is located on the entry level with 3 more bedrooms and a large family room that opens to the beautiful backyard on the lower level. Lots of custom, high end finishes with distressed oak hardwood floors, custom Adler kitchen cabinets and top of the line appliances. Please email Kirsten Cole for a private showing at kirsten.cole@vistasir.com or text Kirsten at 310.756.3524. Please remember to leave your name.