Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

417 Hopkins Avenue

417 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 Hopkins Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Dream Home describes this high end rental with 180 degree ocean views from PV to Malibu and a rare in Hermosa, oversized, tastefully landscaped back yard. Nice floor plan with a huge great room style living room that features floor to ceiling sliding glass doors opening to the incredible ocean views and cool, ocean breezes. The executive master suite is located on the entry level with 3 more bedrooms and a large family room that opens to the beautiful backyard on the lower level. Lots of custom, high end finishes with distressed oak hardwood floors, custom Adler kitchen cabinets and top of the line appliances. Please email Kirsten Cole for a private showing at kirsten.cole@vistasir.com or text Kirsten at 310.756.3524. Please remember to leave your name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have any available units?
417 Hopkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 417 Hopkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 Hopkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Hopkins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue offer parking?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Hopkins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Hopkins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
