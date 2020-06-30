All apartments in Hermosa Beach
40 17th Street

40 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

40 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
This home is on one of the best walk streets in Hermosa Beach, just 5 doors from The Strand. It has a pool, hot tub and a FAR-infrared sauna. Pool is gas and solar heated. Large 2-car garage, plus two spots. Large Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 17th Street have any available units?
40 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 17th Street have?
Some of 40 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 40 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 40 17th Street offers parking.
Does 40 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 40 17th Street has a pool.
Does 40 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 40 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

