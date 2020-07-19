4 Meyer Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking hot tub new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION with panoramic ocean views and a 3 stop elevator! Tucked away in a private spot just east of PCH, yet close to the heart of the action and a great central South Bay location. Offers sleek finishes, clean lines and ocean views that stretch from the Palos Verdes peninsula to Malibu. Upon entry, a modern glass-and-steel stairway draws you to the upper entertaining level. Hardwood floors, natural light and warm elements welcome you throughout. The open floor plan on the top level is ideal for entertaining while enjoying the ocean views. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, a statement marble island with waterfall edges and imported Italian Astra cabinetry. Panoramic doors open to a large view deck offering a highly sought after transitional environment. A rooftop deck is the perfect place to enjoy quiet sunsets after a busy day. The main level features three bedrooms, including a master suite with private deck. The spa-like master bath is dressed in Ann Sacks tile, has his and hers vanity stations, a waterfall shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a ¾ bath are also found on the entry level. The lower level finds a guest room, ¾ bath, a laundry room and a large under-stair storage space. Enjoy a highly sought-after community with wonderful, award-winning public schools, and pristine SoCal beaches all located within just a few moments of this exceptionally secluded location.