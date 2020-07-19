All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 4 Meyer Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
4 Meyer Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Meyer Court

4 Meyer Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Meyer Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION with panoramic ocean views and a 3 stop elevator! Tucked away in a private spot just east of PCH, yet close to the heart of the action and a great central South Bay location. Offers sleek finishes, clean lines and ocean views that stretch from the Palos Verdes peninsula to Malibu. Upon entry, a modern glass-and-steel stairway draws you to the upper entertaining level. Hardwood floors, natural light and warm elements welcome you throughout. The open floor plan on the top level is ideal for entertaining while enjoying the ocean views. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, a statement marble island with waterfall edges and imported Italian Astra cabinetry. Panoramic doors open to a large view deck offering a highly sought after transitional environment. A rooftop deck is the perfect place to enjoy quiet sunsets after a busy day. The main level features three bedrooms, including a master suite with private deck. The spa-like master bath is dressed in Ann Sacks tile, has his and hers vanity stations, a waterfall shower and a walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a ¾ bath are also found on the entry level. The lower level finds a guest room, ¾ bath, a laundry room and a large under-stair storage space. Enjoy a highly sought-after community with wonderful, award-winning public schools, and pristine SoCal beaches all located within just a few moments of this exceptionally secluded location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Meyer Court have any available units?
4 Meyer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Meyer Court have?
Some of 4 Meyer Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Meyer Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Meyer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Meyer Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Meyer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 4 Meyer Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Meyer Court offers parking.
Does 4 Meyer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Meyer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Meyer Court have a pool?
No, 4 Meyer Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Meyer Court have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Meyer Court has accessible units.
Does 4 Meyer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Meyer Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles