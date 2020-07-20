All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
38 4th Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38 4th Court

38 4th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

38 4th Ct, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity. Hermosa Beach duplex rear unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom (3/4), approximately 900sf living (estimated) recently upgraded with new kitchen and primary living area with new flooring. This unit comes with 1 (or 2 (tandem)) parking spaces depending size of vehicle/s. Unit also includes laundry area. Close to everything Hermosa whether walking, biking or driving and just feet away from the strand, sand and beautiful Pacific. This is a free-standing rear unit of a duplex property. Direct access via 4th Court. Both front door and back side door and small private covered patio as well. Come and live the most desirable lifestyle in all of the South Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 4th Court have any available units?
38 4th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 38 4th Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 4th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 4th Court pet-friendly?
No, 38 4th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 38 4th Court offer parking?
Yes, 38 4th Court offers parking.
Does 38 4th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 4th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 4th Court have a pool?
No, 38 4th Court does not have a pool.
Does 38 4th Court have accessible units?
No, 38 4th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 4th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 4th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 4th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 4th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
