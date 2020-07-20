38 4th Court

Amenities

Great opportunity. Hermosa Beach duplex rear unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom (3/4), approximately 900sf living (estimated) recently upgraded with new kitchen and primary living area with new flooring. This unit comes with 1 (or 2 (tandem)) parking spaces depending size of vehicle/s. Unit also includes laundry area. Close to everything Hermosa whether walking, biking or driving and just feet away from the strand, sand and beautiful Pacific. This is a free-standing rear unit of a duplex property. Direct access via 4th Court. Both front door and back side door and small private covered patio as well. Come and live the most desirable lifestyle in all of the South Bay!