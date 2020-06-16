3502 The Strand

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a spacious beautiful home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms close to San Diego State University and I8. Perfect for visiting scholars and travel professionals. Right at the corner of El Cajon Blvd. and 54th Street, public transportation is just 30 feet away.



The house is bright and private in a safe and quiet residential neighborhood. Beautiful landscape in the front and back yards, great for kids or pets. Newer appliances, AC in each room, 2 queen-size beds. Designated parking onsite.