Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:42 AM

3502 The Strand

3502 The Strand · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3502 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a spacious beautiful home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms close to San Diego State University and I8. Perfect for visiting scholars and travel professionals. Right at the corner of El Cajon Blvd. and 54th Street, public transportation is just 30 feet away.

The house is bright and private in a safe and quiet residential neighborhood. Beautiful landscape in the front and back yards, great for kids or pets. Newer appliances, AC in each room, 2 queen-size beds. Designated parking onsite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 The Strand have any available units?
3502 The Strand has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 3502 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
3502 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 The Strand pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 The Strand is pet friendly.
Does 3502 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 3502 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 3502 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 The Strand have a pool?
No, 3502 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 3502 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 3502 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3502 The Strand has units with air conditioning.
