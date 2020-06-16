All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 347 30th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
347 30th Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

347 30th Place

347 30th Place · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

347 30th Place, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
3 short blocks to the beach and 2 short blocks to Valley Park so make this lovely studio your home. Very walk-able, you don't need a car! Market, restaurants and a gym nearby. Your perfect relax while on vacation home, as well as great for a corporate business stay. This studio offers a full working kitchen, a nice sized bathroom with an accommodating shower, on-site washer and dryer and a large walk through close for loads of storage. Make this your beach side home today, at this price it won't last long!
http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-82719-wtfv8z/347-30th-pl-1-2-hermosa-beach-ca-90254

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 30th Place have any available units?
347 30th Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
Is 347 30th Place currently offering any rent specials?
347 30th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 30th Place pet-friendly?
No, 347 30th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 347 30th Place offer parking?
No, 347 30th Place does not offer parking.
Does 347 30th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 30th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 30th Place have a pool?
No, 347 30th Place does not have a pool.
Does 347 30th Place have accessible units?
No, 347 30th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 347 30th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 30th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 30th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 347 30th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 347 30th Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity