All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 330 Hollowell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
330 Hollowell Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

330 Hollowell Avenue

330 Hollowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

330 Hollowell Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Beautiful Hermosa Beach Rental Property w/ Ocean Views! - This contemporary and beautiful Hermosa Beach home sits on a high corner lot looking out onto an wide open space park next across the street and has panoramic ocean views on the upper level. The entry level features three bedrooms with large windows allowing the warm welcoming sunshine. A guest suite features a step-in shower and another full bathroom is located nearby. Light bamboo and travertine floors are throughout the home. The master suite is situated on the upper level in order to capture and enjoy the ocean views and breezes. The walk-in closet has a custom organizational system to maximize space. The master bath features his and her vanity areas, granite countertops, and a Trajet whirlpool bath for soaking the day away. The bold, clean lines of the open kitchen function as an interior design element of the home, effortlessly connecting the living and dining areas. Custom cabinets with sleek hardware and granite countertops compliment the stove top island which centers the kitchen so you are able to prepare for and converse with guests. The patio off the south side of the living room is great for stepping out to barbecue or to simply enjoy a coup of coffee in the morning sun. Easy roof deck access from the northwest side of the living room takes you to the private upper deck where you can relax and enjoy the 360 degree ocean, hillside, city, and mountain views. The home has a two car garage, recessed lighting, gas fireplaces, double pane windows and central vacuum system. Utilities are not included in rent, however, gardening is provided once a month. Lease term is 12-months. Pets may be considered provided the completion of a pet application and owner approval.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is located across the street from Edith Rodaway Friendship Park and within walking distance of Fort Lots-o-Fun Park, downtown Hermosa Beach that has a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops and art shops. In addition, this home is walking distance to the Redondo Beach Pier that has many seafood restaurants, bars, and quaint shops.

(RLNE5648976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Hollowell Avenue have any available units?
330 Hollowell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Hollowell Avenue have?
Some of 330 Hollowell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Hollowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 Hollowell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Hollowell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Hollowell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 330 Hollowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 330 Hollowell Avenue offers parking.
Does 330 Hollowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Hollowell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Hollowell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 330 Hollowell Avenue has a pool.
Does 330 Hollowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 Hollowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Hollowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Hollowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles