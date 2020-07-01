330 Hollowell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Beautiful Hermosa Beach Rental Property w/ Ocean Views! - This contemporary and beautiful Hermosa Beach home sits on a high corner lot looking out onto an wide open space park next across the street and has panoramic ocean views on the upper level. The entry level features three bedrooms with large windows allowing the warm welcoming sunshine. A guest suite features a step-in shower and another full bathroom is located nearby. Light bamboo and travertine floors are throughout the home. The master suite is situated on the upper level in order to capture and enjoy the ocean views and breezes. The walk-in closet has a custom organizational system to maximize space. The master bath features his and her vanity areas, granite countertops, and a Trajet whirlpool bath for soaking the day away. The bold, clean lines of the open kitchen function as an interior design element of the home, effortlessly connecting the living and dining areas. Custom cabinets with sleek hardware and granite countertops compliment the stove top island which centers the kitchen so you are able to prepare for and converse with guests. The patio off the south side of the living room is great for stepping out to barbecue or to simply enjoy a coup of coffee in the morning sun. Easy roof deck access from the northwest side of the living room takes you to the private upper deck where you can relax and enjoy the 360 degree ocean, hillside, city, and mountain views. The home has a two car garage, recessed lighting, gas fireplaces, double pane windows and central vacuum system. Utilities are not included in rent, however, gardening is provided once a month. Lease term is 12-months. Pets may be considered provided the completion of a pet application and owner approval.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is located across the street from Edith Rodaway Friendship Park and within walking distance of Fort Lots-o-Fun Park, downtown Hermosa Beach that has a lot of restaurants, bars, music clubs, shops and art shops. In addition, this home is walking distance to the Redondo Beach Pier that has many seafood restaurants, bars, and quaint shops.



(RLNE5648976)