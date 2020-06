Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level. The wonderful art deco architecture features bright colors and several sets of French doors that open up to let the sunshine in and coveted views of the beach. The well-appointed kitchen will inspire anyone to cook in this paradise. Enjoy your morning coffee in the adorable breakfast nook or dine your family in the large table in the dining room. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms provide ample room for guests who will love to come visit for a getaway when it is safe to do so. The rooftop deck is a haven for taking in coastal views. Enjoy the sunset or even the summer rain in the safety of your own glass house. Close to both the Hermosa Beach Pier and Redondo Beach Pier- you can enjoy the beach lifestyle with easy access to all of the shops and restaurants the area has to offer. Enjoy a sandwich at Mickeys Deli watch the empty beach. This home exudes everything joyful that comes from living at the beach. Property comes fully furnished including beach toys to use when you can and is move in ready. Start your summer early!