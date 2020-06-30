29 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean home in Hermosa Beach just steps away from The Strand with stunning ocean views! With 2,400 square feet of exquisite living space, this home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a study, light-filled rooms, high ceilings, balcony access, and the charm of original detailing. The newly remodeled contemporary interior has walnut hardwood floors throughout the home. Upstairs, the master suite includes ocean views, a custom walk-in closet, and a large bathroom with Walker Zanger and Ann Sacks tiles. Built-in closets with plenty of storage are in all the bedrooms. Two gas fireplaces with decorative logs warm the cozy living spaces. Venetian light fixtures add to the luxurious ambiance of the space. This magnificent home also has a beautiful back courtyard perfect for family barbeques. The front yard has charming teak furniture with an eight-person dining table to entertain guests while enjoying the sunset. Covered two-car garage with plenty of storage. Brand new AC and heater, Washer and dryer in the Unit. Heated outside shower. Please call for an appointment. No smoking and no pets. No expense has been spared for this perfect beach house. Your future home awaits!