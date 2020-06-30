All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
29 18th Street
29 18th Street

29 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

29 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean home in Hermosa Beach just steps away from The Strand with stunning ocean views! With 2,400 square feet of exquisite living space, this home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a study, light-filled rooms, high ceilings, balcony access, and the charm of original detailing. The newly remodeled contemporary interior has walnut hardwood floors throughout the home. Upstairs, the master suite includes ocean views, a custom walk-in closet, and a large bathroom with Walker Zanger and Ann Sacks tiles. Built-in closets with plenty of storage are in all the bedrooms. Two gas fireplaces with decorative logs warm the cozy living spaces. Venetian light fixtures add to the luxurious ambiance of the space. This magnificent home also has a beautiful back courtyard perfect for family barbeques. The front yard has charming teak furniture with an eight-person dining table to entertain guests while enjoying the sunset. Covered two-car garage with plenty of storage. Brand new AC and heater, Washer and dryer in the Unit. Heated outside shower. Please call for an appointment. No smoking and no pets. No expense has been spared for this perfect beach house. Your future home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 18th Street have any available units?
29 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 18th Street have?
Some of 29 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 29 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 29 18th Street offers parking.
Does 29 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 18th Street have a pool?
No, 29 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 29 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

