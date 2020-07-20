2528 Ozone Court

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage range oven refrigerator

Wonderful 1940's retro 1 bed/1 bath detached ocean view apartment 1 block to the beach. Enjoy the feeling of living in Hermosa 60 years ago. Private with no neighbors above or below. Built in 1940 this triplex sits high overlooking the ocean. Situated above the three garages, this unit has a million-dollar view. Smell the ocean and hear the waves. Includes a stove and fridge, new paint, tiled retro kitchen, bath and original wood floors. Looking for tenants who would love to be in Hermosa for a while. CAN'T beat the PRICE or the VIEW!! Steps from the sand, 5 points, the cleaners, the mini mart, the local bar and Mexican restaurant. Quiet area. 1 car parking spot in front of garage. No Laundry or laundry hookups. Sorry NO PETS & NO SMOKING!

Call Gerard to view the property. Open House everyday. (310)490-9761