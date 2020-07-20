All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
2528 Ozone Court
Last updated May 28 2019 at 7:13 PM

2528 Ozone Court

2528 Ozone Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Ozone Ct, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 1940's retro 1 bed/1 bath detached ocean view apartment 1 block to the beach. Enjoy the feeling of living in Hermosa 60 years ago. Private with no neighbors above or below. Built in 1940 this triplex sits high overlooking the ocean. Situated above the three garages, this unit has a million-dollar view. Smell the ocean and hear the waves. Includes a stove and fridge, new paint, tiled retro kitchen, bath and original wood floors. Looking for tenants who would love to be in Hermosa for a while. CAN'T beat the PRICE or the VIEW!! Steps from the sand, 5 points, the cleaners, the mini mart, the local bar and Mexican restaurant. Quiet area. 1 car parking spot in front of garage. No Laundry or laundry hookups. Sorry NO PETS & NO SMOKING!
Call Gerard to view the property. Open House everyday. (310)490-9761

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Ozone Court have any available units?
2528 Ozone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Ozone Court have?
Some of 2528 Ozone Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Ozone Court currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Ozone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Ozone Court pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Ozone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2528 Ozone Court offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Ozone Court offers parking.
Does 2528 Ozone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Ozone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Ozone Court have a pool?
No, 2528 Ozone Court does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Ozone Court have accessible units?
No, 2528 Ozone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Ozone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Ozone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
