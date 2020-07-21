All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 248 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
248 34th Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

248 34th Street

248 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

248 34th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! And breathtaking views to boot! Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom 2 bath home just less than two blocks from the sands of Hermosa Beach, and less than two blocks from Manhattan Beach! It is nearly impossible to find a more centrally-located block to be on within the beach cities. With easy access to 5-star dining and amenities in Manhattan Beach, and the small-town, beach vibe of Hermosa Beach, you really get it all living in this location. Right in between both the Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach piers, this home features amazing ocean views, PLUS a huge rooftop deck with panoramic views from Malibu to Palos Verdes, sure to drop your jaw. Walk to either pier and enjoy amazing nightlife and restaurants! One-car garage parking, but one of the best features of this home is the quiet street with plentiful street parking for yourselves and guests! Here's your opportunity to call this your new home and experience the 365-day a year vacation that truly is the Hermosa Beach lifestyle! Fully furnished, 30 night minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 34th Street have any available units?
248 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 34th Street have?
Some of 248 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
248 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 248 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 248 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 248 34th Street offers parking.
Does 248 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 34th Street have a pool?
No, 248 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 248 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 248 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 248 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 34th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHermosa Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hermosa Beach Apartments with ParkingHermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles