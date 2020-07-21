248 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! And breathtaking views to boot! Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a 3 bedroom 2 bath home just less than two blocks from the sands of Hermosa Beach, and less than two blocks from Manhattan Beach! It is nearly impossible to find a more centrally-located block to be on within the beach cities. With easy access to 5-star dining and amenities in Manhattan Beach, and the small-town, beach vibe of Hermosa Beach, you really get it all living in this location. Right in between both the Hermosa Beach, and Manhattan Beach piers, this home features amazing ocean views, PLUS a huge rooftop deck with panoramic views from Malibu to Palos Verdes, sure to drop your jaw. Walk to either pier and enjoy amazing nightlife and restaurants! One-car garage parking, but one of the best features of this home is the quiet street with plentiful street parking for yourselves and guests! Here's your opportunity to call this your new home and experience the 365-day a year vacation that truly is the Hermosa Beach lifestyle! Fully furnished, 30 night minimum.