245 26th Street 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained unique home with three bedrooms and three baths each on own floor. There is a beautiful kitchen with built-ins including large capacity Thermador refrigerator, stainless oven and 5 burner range, double-drawer dishwasher, Advantium microwave and garbage disposal. The beautiful tile and glass work, granite counter tops and large breakfast bar are perfect for preparing meals and entertaining your beach going friends. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and large South facing windows let in all that beautiful California sun. There are newly refinished hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters and beautiful light fixtures throughout. Just a few blocks to the beach and a block to Valley Park and the green belt! There are two wonderful useable balconies facing South West with great ocean views! Washer & Dryer included, with no warranty. Two car attached garage – plus driveway parking ! Please contact the Listing Agent, Susan Morrow at 310-351-9830 or by email at SellingHouses@aol.com for additional information. The property will be Open on the weekend of February 29 and March 1st from 1 - 3pm.