Hermosa Beach, CA
245 26th Street 1/2
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

245 26th Street 1/2

245 26th Street · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 26th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained unique home with three bedrooms and three baths each on own floor. There is a beautiful kitchen with built-ins including large capacity Thermador refrigerator, stainless oven and 5 burner range, double-drawer dishwasher, Advantium microwave and garbage disposal. The beautiful tile and glass work, granite counter tops and large breakfast bar are perfect for preparing meals and entertaining your beach going friends. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and large South facing windows let in all that beautiful California sun. There are newly refinished hardwood floors, custom plantation shutters and beautiful light fixtures throughout. Just a few blocks to the beach and a block to Valley Park and the green belt! There are two wonderful useable balconies facing South West with great ocean views! Washer & Dryer included, with no warranty. Two car attached garage – plus driveway parking ! Please contact the Listing Agent, Susan Morrow at 310-351-9830 or by email at SellingHouses@aol.com for additional information. The property will be Open on the weekend of February 29 and March 1st from 1 - 3pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 26th Street 1/2 have any available units?
245 26th Street 1/2 has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 26th Street 1/2 have?
Some of 245 26th Street 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 26th Street 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
245 26th Street 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 26th Street 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 245 26th Street 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 245 26th Street 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 245 26th Street 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 245 26th Street 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 26th Street 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 26th Street 1/2 have a pool?
No, 245 26th Street 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 245 26th Street 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 245 26th Street 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 26th Street 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 26th Street 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
