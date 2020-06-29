All apartments in Hermosa Beach
2340 The Strand

2340 The Strand · No Longer Available
Location

2340 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
This impressive home can be yours for the Winter, Spring or Summer. Just pack your bags and head to the beach! It's ideally located between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach Piers and both Downtown areas. The main floor opens to the expansive beachfront patio with fire-pit and outdoor kitchen ready for your gourmet bbq skills. The spacious side yard even features a mini lazy river! After a day swimming, sunning and playing at the beach, cozy up to a fireplace, or better yet, pop some popcorn and make it a movie night in the built-in movie theater with comfortable reclining seats. Los Angeles Magazine has named Hermosa an "outstanding coastal town' praising many of our businesses and shops. From traditional surf and turf, to more exotic cuisines, from comedy to jazz, Hermosa Beach has many fine dining and entertainment destinations from which to choose. But if you want to venture out, visit all of the famous attractions Los Angeles has to offer! Live a little, slow down and enjoy the beach life!

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-w5ebek/2340-the-strand-hermosa-beach-ca-90254

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 The Strand have any available units?
2340 The Strand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 The Strand have?
Some of 2340 The Strand's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
2340 The Strand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 2340 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 2340 The Strand offer parking?
No, 2340 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 2340 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2340 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 The Strand have a pool?
No, 2340 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 2340 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 2340 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
