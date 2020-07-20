2340 The Strand

Amenities

This impressive home can be yours for the Winter, Spring or Summer. Just pack your bags and head to the beach! It's ideally located between the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach Piers and both Downtown areas. The main floor opens to the expansive beachfront patio with fire-pit and outdoor kitchen ready for your gourmet bbq skills. The spacious side yard even features a mini lazy river! After a day swimming, sunning and playing at the beach, cozy up to a fireplace, or better yet, pop some popcorn and make it a movie night in the built-in movie theater with comfortable reclining seats. Los Angeles Magazine has named Hermosa an "outstanding coastal town' praising many of our businesses and shops. From traditional surf and turf, to more exotic cuisines, from comedy to jazz, Hermosa Beach has many fine dining and entertainment destinations from which to choose. But if you want to venture out, visit all of the famous attractions Los Angeles has to offer! Live a little, slow down and enjoy the beach life!