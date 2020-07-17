All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

208 Manhattan Ave

208 Manhattan Avenue · (310) 245-7027
Location

208 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Ocean view 1 1/2 block to Beach. 3 Story unit in 2-unit building. 2 car Garage Parking plus 2 (or 3 if 2 are small) driveway parking. Completely refurbished 4 years ago with All NEW kitchen, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave. New cabinets, countertops, lighting, flooring, even the kitchen sink, all new. New bathrooms. New hardwood floors throughout. New washer and dryer. Large storage area, balcony. All 3 bedrooms on same level. 2 car garage plus two parking spots. Secured outside area yard. Award winning school district. Willing to do partial furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Manhattan Ave have any available units?
208 Manhattan Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 208 Manhattan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
208 Manhattan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 208 Manhattan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 208 Manhattan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 208 Manhattan Ave offers parking.
Does 208 Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Manhattan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 208 Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 208 Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 208 Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Manhattan Ave has units with dishwashers.
