208 Manhattan Ave

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhome. Ocean view 1 1/2 block to Beach. 3 Story unit in 2-unit building. 2 car Garage Parking plus 2 (or 3 if 2 are small) driveway parking. Completely refurbished 4 years ago with All NEW kitchen, dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave. New cabinets, countertops, lighting, flooring, even the kitchen sink, all new. New bathrooms. New hardwood floors throughout. New washer and dryer. Large storage area, balcony. All 3 bedrooms on same level. 2 car garage plus two parking spots. Secured outside area yard. Award winning school district. Willing to do partial furnished.