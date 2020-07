Amenities

The sand is your backyard! This extremely charming single family home is located in the highly desirable Northern Hermosa Sand Section, only 1.5 blocks to the water. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a bonus area you can use as an office, game room, or exercise room. This home has wood flooring throughout and a wood burning fireplace. It is a close walk to downtown Hermosa, Pier Avenue, an assortment of restaurants, cafes, & yoga studios and minutes from the sand.