174 1st Court

Gorgeous coastal Spanish townhome just steps to the beach and the famous Hermosa Beach Strand! Approx 1,600 sq ft, hardwood floors throughout, and featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Chefs and entertainers dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. Cozy and bright living area with fireplace, wet bar and adjacent to large outdoor deck. Enjoy BBQ'S and sunsets from the ocean-view rooftop deck. Direct access 2 car garage, laundry and plenty of cabinet space. Shopping, dining, activities and the sand at your doorstep. Make this beach house your home just in time for that beach time weather!