174 1st Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

174 1st Court

174 1st Court · No Longer Available
Location

174 1st Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous coastal Spanish townhome just steps to the beach and the famous Hermosa Beach Strand! Approx 1,600 sq ft, hardwood floors throughout, and featuring 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Chefs and entertainers dream kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a center island. Cozy and bright living area with fireplace, wet bar and adjacent to large outdoor deck. Enjoy BBQ'S and sunsets from the ocean-view rooftop deck. Direct access 2 car garage, laundry and plenty of cabinet space. Shopping, dining, activities and the sand at your doorstep. Make this beach house your home just in time for that beach time weather!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 1st Court have any available units?
174 1st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 174 1st Court have?
Some of 174 1st Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 1st Court currently offering any rent specials?
174 1st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 1st Court pet-friendly?
No, 174 1st Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 174 1st Court offer parking?
Yes, 174 1st Court offers parking.
Does 174 1st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 1st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 1st Court have a pool?
No, 174 1st Court does not have a pool.
Does 174 1st Court have accessible units?
No, 174 1st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 174 1st Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 1st Court has units with dishwashers.
